The French industrial metal band Bowels of Suffering has released a new album, “[B.o.S] 2.0” through Wormholedeath Records. To mark the occasion, the band has also launched a music video for “Deus X Makina”.

The track “Deus X Makina” is about the traumatic metamorphosis of a wolf, symbolizing primal nature, into a mechanized being. And the band adds; “As the wolf struggles with its altered, mechanical form, it embarks on a desperate search for its lost identity, pushing the boundaries of human and artificial existence.”

The album “[B.o.S] 2.0” itself continues Bowels of Suffering’s thematic focus on humanity’s fractured relationship with the natural world. The album is available for streaming on all major digital platforms and on CD via Bandcamp.

Bowels of Suffering consists of Marquis de Lanuit on lead vocals; Baron Thomas Von Letscher and Lord Matthieu Morand on guitars, keys, orchestrations and programming; and Tsar Andrzej on bass and backing vocals.

<a href="https://bowelsofsuffering.bandcamp.com/album/b-o-s-20">[B.o.S.]2.0 by Bowels of Suffering</a>

