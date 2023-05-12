Blutengel shares new video ‘Unsere Zeit läuft ab’ from new album ‘Un:Sterblich – Our Souls Will Never Die’

Out now via Out Of Line is the all new Blutengel album “Un:Sterblich – Our Souls Will Never Die”. And today the band also releases an all new music video, this time for the track “Unsere Zeit läuft ab”.

The Blutengel album is now available worldwide in the physical format of your choice as well as digitally. It is out as a 2CD digipack, a limited deluxe 3CD-digibook including an exclusive 5-track CD with unplugged versions of selected new songs as well as on analog cassette and two strictly limited vinyl editions.

A wooden fan box set limited to 699 pieces includes the 3CD digibook, a handwritten lyric book, an hourglass in Blutengel design, a Blutengel coin and bracelet, a hand-numbered certificate, and the exclusive 2023 reissue of the “Lebe deinen Traum” as an audiobook only available in the box containing the years 2017-2022.

Watch the brand new video “Unsere Zeit läuft ab” right below.