Blutengel releases all new single and video ‘The Prophecy’ from forthcoming album ‘Un:Sterblich – Our Souls Will Never Die’

Blutengel is set to release their brand new single and video, “The Prophecy”, taken from the forthcoming album “Un:Sterblich – Our Souls Will Never Die”, due out on May 12 via Out Of Line. The album launch will be followed by concerts in May and June, culminating in a grand open-air anniversary show on June 17 in Chemnitz, Germany.

Before the album’s release, fans can enjoy the single and video for “The Prophecy”, which features Ulrike Goldmann on vocals.

“Musically, this is undoubtedly one of our more unique songs… There’s no straightforward beat; everything is twisted, eerie, and distorted… minimalistic, yet cool… The track is edgy, and Ulli’s powerful vocals add a touch of melody,” says Chris, the composer and creative force behind Blutengel.

Watch “The Prophecy” video below.

Blutengel, a German electronic music group, was formed by singer Chris Pohl (also associated with projects Terminal Choice, Tumor, and Miss Construction, and owner of the Fear Section label) after leaving Seelenkrank due to contractual and legal issues. The lyrics, primarily in German and English, are delivered through both male and female vocals. The songs often revolve around themes typical of Gothic fiction, such as love, vampirism, sexual fetishism, death, and immortality. The band describes their musical style as dark pop.