Blush Response – Neuroscape (Album – Megastructure)
Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Techno-Body, Experimental.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: American sound guru Joey Blush is back on track unleashing his newest album “Neuroscape”.
Content: Blush Response is connected to Berliner Techno music. Joey is operating from Berlin( Germany) and is clearly infected by the avant-garde sound of the local Techno scene; dark and powerful! The tracks have been elaborated with an impressive sound canvas of analogue sounds and effects. Ghost-like vocals have been added while there’s a song featuring Nitzer Ebb machinist Bon Harris on vocals. Another song features sound designer Richard Devine.
+ + + : Blush Response remains a visionary project; composed with analogue material but clearly revealing a futuristic vision. The tracks are powerful and sometimes feel like an imaginary sonic bulldozer. I like it dark and Industrial like featured at the terrific “Flesh And Soil”. But I also have to mention the great and more EBM driven “Chained” featuring great vocals by Bon Harris.
– – – : The last track is Experimental which sounds different and appears to be a rather poorly inspired final cut.
Conclusion: Blush Response stands for an adrenaline boost; a great project operating at the front of dark and visionary Industrial-Techno-Body music.
Best Songs: “Flesh And Soil”, “Chained”, “Watching Yourself Being Born”, “Locutus”, “Death Line Rupture”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/blushresponseofficial
