Blush Response – Neuroscape (Album – Megastructure)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 21, 2023 0
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Genre/Influences: Industrial-Techno, Techno-Body, Experimental.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Related newsBlush Response – Shockpoint (EP – Megastructure)

Background/Info: American sound guru Joey Blush is back on track unleashing his newest album “Neuroscape”.

Content: Blush Response is connected to Berliner Techno music. Joey is operating from Berlin( Germany) and is clearly infected by the avant-garde sound of the local Techno scene; dark and powerful! The tracks have been elaborated with an impressive sound canvas of analogue sounds and effects. Ghost-like vocals have been added while there’s a song featuring Nitzer Ebb machinist Bon Harris on vocals. Another song features sound designer Richard Devine.

+ + + : Blush Response remains a visionary project; composed with analogue material but clearly revealing a futuristic vision. The tracks are powerful and sometimes feel like an imaginary sonic bulldozer. I like it dark and Industrial like featured at the terrific “Flesh And Soil”. But I also have to mention the great and more EBM driven “Chained” featuring great vocals by Bon Harris.

– – – : The last track is Experimental which sounds different and appears to be a rather poorly inspired final cut.

Conclusion: Blush Response stands for an adrenaline boost; a great project operating at the front of dark and visionary Industrial-Techno-Body music.

Best Songs: “Flesh And Soil”, “Chained”, “Watching Yourself Being Born”, “Locutus”, “Death Line Rupture”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.facebook.com/blushresponseofficial

Label: www.facebook.com/megastructurelabel

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Axkan – Nightmares (Album – Sonic Groove)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 21, 2023 0

Room Of Wires – Welcome To The End Game (Album – Ant-Zen)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 18, 2023 0

Silent Universe – Immensity (Album – Cryo Chamber)

Inferno Sound Diaries April 17, 2023 0

You may have missed

Click Interview with Denuit: ‘If Our Music Is Dark, We Always Put Hope And Light In It’

Inferno Sound Diaries April 20, 2023 0
1982 live recording from UK post-punk act The Sound out now

1982 live recording from UK post-punk act The Sound out now

bernard April 20, 2023 0
Czech goth rock act Cathedral In Flames present new single: 'Release The Pain'

Czech goth rock act Cathedral In Flames present new single: ‘Release The Pain’

bernard April 20, 2023 0
Colin Angus of The Shamen introduces Moship project featuring Michael Horowitz on Moksha Recordings

Colin Angus of The Shamen introduces Moship project featuring Michael Horowitz on Moksha Recordings

bernard April 20, 2023 0
Ukrainian cyberpunk band BlazerJacket confronts Russian aggression through their latest mini-album 'Terrorstate' and charity fund

Ukrainian cyberpunk band BlazerJacket confronts Russian aggression through their latest mini-album ‘Terrorstate’ and charity fund

bernard April 18, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights