Blind Delon – La Métamorphose (Album – Veyl)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Wave, Post-Punk.

Format: Digital, Vinyl.

Background/Info: French Formation Blind Delon are back unleashing their third full length. They already signed to another label while the line-up of the band has also changed. Blind Delon is now featuring core members Mathis Kolkoz (vocals, guitar) and ‘Coco’ Thiburs (bass) and new member Thom Mayor (synths, guitar).

Content: The new work rather sounds in prolongation to the previous album “Chimères” than their debut opus “Discipline” which was driven by Minimal-Electronics. The album sounds more into pure Dark-Wave but remains connected with Electronics. I also noticed a few passages moving into Psychedelic-Rock. The work is diversified although homogenous. Several songs of the album have been accomplished with guests Fivequestionmarks, Curses, Maenad Veyl (label owner), The KVB and Poison Point.

+ + + : This is without a shadow of a doubt the most varied album by Blind Delon. Even if Dark-Wave remains the common thread between the songs you’ll find diversity everywhere; now being more Electronic orientated, then Cinematic, next moving into Psychedelia and even carried by solid, aggressive, electronic bass lines. I personally like the Electro-Minimalism mixed with dark-Wabe influences of “La Violence” featuring Fivequestionmarks plus the aggressively-driven “Le Sarcasme”.

– – – : Diversity is cool but I can’t get away from the idea the band is sometimes still in search of a their own sound. The album is enjoyable but missing a true climax.

Conclusion: The least we can say is that Blind Delon never repeats themselves but still sounds like experimenting with Dark-Wave.

Best songs: “La Violence” featuring Fivequestionmarks, “Le Sarcasme”, “La Mort” featuring Curses, “La Noyade”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/blinddelon

Label: www.facebook.com/veylrecords