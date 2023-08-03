BlazerJacket offers cyberdance tribute to Watch Dogs: ‘DedSec’

(Photo by @vv.photography95) The Ukrainian cyberdance act BlazerJacket have just released their latest single “DedSec”. The track pays homage to the renowned hacking collective from the popular video game

series “Watch Dogs”.

To accompany the release of “DedSec” BlazerJacket has unveiled an official music video that fuses in-game footage from Watch Dogs 2 with the artist’s signature style. The single is now available on all major streaming platforms and on Bandcamp as a pay-what-you-want download.

The visuals take fans on a journey through the digital world, where “DedSec”‘s hacker heroes challenge the status quo and wield a worldwide presence with millions of followers. Their mission: to expose corruption within the ordinary world, including the most formidable corporations.

Below is the free download single on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://blazerjacket.bandcamp.com/track/dedsec">DedSec by BlazerJacket</a>

BlazerJacket was created in Kyiv by Denis Cherryman (Dirty Bird 13 / KIND) and Hybri Mod. Their love for cyberpunk, retrowave, sci-fi, and action films of the 80′s and 90′s inspired them to create a new sci-fi universe, conceptual music releases, and video materials which are a series of science fiction novels.

Musically they combine different genres of rock and electro dance music with passion 80’s inspired background. The band was among several Ukrainian acts featured on our two Ukrainian download compilations, “Electronic Resistance” and “Electronic Resistance – Reconstruction.”