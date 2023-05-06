BlakLight return with instrumental album ‘tHE pADDED rOOM’ on May 12th
Originally conceived as an instrumental album in late 2022, BlakLight’s newest recording “tHE pADDED rOOM” has since mutated into a instrumental-ish album. Utilizing vocal loops and samples, the sound is moodier than BlakLight’s typical four to the four dark synthpop.
Adam Collier and Brian Belknap refer to this as being the album number 2.5, serving as both a stopgap between albums while working on other projects and as an exploratory exercise, breaking the norms of their previously recorded output.
Up next for BlakLight is “Prey”, a brand new track, which will be released on the forthcoming Darkness Calling curated Bandcamp charity compilation “Back From the Grave Vol. 1” on June 1st, with all proceeds donated to The Trevor Project in support of LGBTQIA+ youth and suicide prevention. On June 9th, the band will release “Prey” on all digital services.
On the horizon from their other projects, Mind Machine releases a new single, “Pry Your Eyes”, on May 26th, while SilverScene’s next single, “Dark Skies”, will be released on June 2nd.
Their third proper full length album, “The Haunting Of Us”, is scheduled for release on October 27, 2023.
