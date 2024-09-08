September 10, 2024

BlackieBlueBird – A Symphony Of Shadows (Album Digital – Aenaos Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 8, 2024 0
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

The Danish duo Heidi Lindahl and Nils Lassen, better known as BlackieBlueBird, already won me over with their previous work. This fourth opus is particularly special, as they’ve reworked 10 songs from their earlier albums. The production is richer, yet still deeply emotional, resulting in beautifully crafted songs that create a unique, dreamy atmosphere. Whether you call it Dream-Pop or Ethereal, the label isn’t what matters; BlackieBlueBird is an experience that leaves you in a dreamlike state. Heidi Lindahl’s heavenly, almost angelic voice elevates this sensation to new heights. This is an outstanding work that lays a perfect foundation for future, new songs. (Rate:9).

Listen to “Ghost River”:

https://blackiebluebird.bandcamp.com/track/ghost-river-2

author avatar
Inferno Sound Diaries
I have been working for over 30 years with Side-line as the main reviewer. My taste is eclectic, uncoventional and I prefer to look for the pearls, even if the bands are completely unknown, thus staying loyal to the Side-Line philosophy of nurturing new talents.
See Full Bio

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Bryan Zentz – Barada Trax Six (EP – Digital/Vinyl – Sonic Groove)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 10, 2024 0

Sophia – The Age Of Narcissist (Album – Digital/CD/Vinyl – Cyclic Law)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 6, 2024 0

Black Lung – The Brutal Gardener (Album – Digital/Vinyl – Ant-Zen)

Inferno Sound Diaries September 5, 2024 0

You may have missed

Miseria Ultima announces brand new LP: ‘Arctic Esotericism’ – Out now

Eldrina Mich September 9, 2024 0

C-Lekktor celebrates 20 years of dark elektro with ‘2.0’ 2CD – Out now

Eldrina Mich September 9, 2024 0

Click Interview with Schröttersburg: ‘Everything Has A Structure And A Meaning’

Inferno Sound Diaries September 8, 2024 0

AD:keY releases double CD today, ‘0609’ – Available now

Eldrina Mich September 6, 2024 0

Implant launches 2 extremely limited vinyl runs of new EP ‘The Chaos Machines Part 2 – Scratching The Surface’ – Out now

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 6, 2024 0
Verified by MonsterInsights