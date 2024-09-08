BlackieBlueBird – A Symphony Of Shadows (Album Digital – Aenaos Records)
The Danish duo Heidi Lindahl and Nils Lassen, better known as BlackieBlueBird, already won me over with their previous work. This fourth opus is particularly special, as they’ve reworked 10 songs from their earlier albums. The production is richer, yet still deeply emotional, resulting in beautifully crafted songs that create a unique, dreamy atmosphere. Whether you call it Dream-Pop or Ethereal, the label isn’t what matters; BlackieBlueBird is an experience that leaves you in a dreamlike state. Heidi Lindahl’s heavenly, almost angelic voice elevates this sensation to new heights. This is an outstanding work that lays a perfect foundation for future, new songs. (Rate:9).
Listen to “Ghost River”:
https://blackiebluebird.bandcamp.com/track/ghost-river-2
