Blackcarburning (solo project of frontman UK electropop outfit Mesh) to release debut album ‘Watching Sleepers’ in June

bernard May 12, 2023 0
Out via COP International on June 23rd is the debut album from Blackcarburning, “Watching Sleepers”. Behind Blackcarburning we find Mark Hockings, frontman of the UK electropop outfit mesh. “Watching Sleepers” will be out in 2 CD versions, a normal CD and a limited Edition, including a 5-track bonus-CD with exclusive tracks and remixes.

On this release Hockings takes on multiple roles, including writing, singing, and programming, and describes the tracks as “electronic music written around songs, emotion, and energy.” He further adds, “The tracks were written to see what I could achieve by working primarily on my own. It’s been a vehicle for exploring new songwriting and programming ideas, experimenting with sound design, and developing some exciting new directions.”

The bonus tracks are the following:

  1. The Mirror (12Inch Extended Mix)
  2. Make another Plan
  3. You do what you want
  4. Last Day
  5. Have you seen them fight

Check out the album track “The Mirror” below.

