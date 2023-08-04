Black.Virus – Krach Bis Stille (Album – KL Dark Records)

Genre/Influences: EBM.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: Black.Virus are hailing from Germany and are already busy for more than ten years. Jan Radefahrt and Marcus Bär both remain the single members on board and this year released their newest album.

Content: You don’t have to search that long to hear the influences this band is using. Black.Virus stands for good-old EBM driven by solid bass lines, hopping sequences and crystalline melody lines on top. The vocals have been sung in German.

+ + + : Good-old EBM remains a pretty enjoyable listening. I prefer the ‘hardest’ and most ‘danceable’ cuts from the work while my favorite is the more minimal-driven “Krieg”. I also recommend the darker “Alltrag” with a poppy touch on top and the retro-like “Zeit”.

– – – : When you think about EBM you clearly expect harsh, shouting, vocals which isn’t the trademark of Black.Virus. I however miss a bit of power in the vocal production.

Conclusion: This is a pleasant EBM production revealing a band with potential. I’m however sure there’s more hiding behind this band than what they illustrated at “Krach Bis Stille”.

Best songs: “Krieg”, “Alltrag”, “Zeit”, “Aus Der Dunkelhei”, “Engel”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.black-virus.com / www.facebook.com/blackVirus.official

Label: http://kl-dark-records.de / www.facebook.com/kldarkrecords