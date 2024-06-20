Black Tape For A Blue Girl kickstarts reissue ‘As one aflame laid bare by desire’ album
25 years ago, Projekt Records released the Black Tape For A Blue Girl album “As one aflame laid bare by desire”. Today, supporters are helping to fund a remastered 2LP/CD/MD edition at Kickstarter. “As one aflame laid bare by desire” was the band’s 7th album, and it will now be reissued in a 140-gram color 2LP vinyl edition, on CD, and MiniDisc.
The album features the vocals of Julianna Towns, the voice of Oscar Herrera, violins from Vicki Richards, Lisa Feuer on flute, and of course songwriter and composer Sam Rosenthal.
You can watch the campaign page video with flashback footage from 1998 right below. Live and in the studio.
