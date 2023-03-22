Black Nail Cabaret (and friends) release lyric video ‘Sister Sister’ taken from the forthcoming new album ‘Woodland Memoirs’

Darkwave duo Black Nail Cabaret, consisting of Emèse Árvai-Illes and Krisztián Árvai, has released a lyric video for “Sister Sister,” the first single from their upcoming experimental album “Woodlands Memoirs,” which will be available through Dependent Records. Collaborating with three fellow musicians (Tamás Számvéber, Márton Barják, Péter Laskay) under the moniker Black Nail Cabaret And Friends, the Hungarian pair has crafted a unique, one-time project that diverges from their typical avant-garde synth-pop style by transforming their own songs into cover versions.

The lyric video for “Sister Sister” can be viewed below.

Regarding the single, vocalist Emèse Árvai-Illes commented that “Sister Sister” has long been a favorite from their “Dichromat” album. The original track, with its cold wave vibe, has been transformed into a sound reminiscent of a “Twin Peaks” score, representing the band’s goal of covering their own songs.

In total Black Nail Cabaret selected eleven tracks from their previous releases and reimagined them by incorporating guitars, drums, and saxophone through a semi-live recording process that allowed for improvisation. To emphasize the organic nature of their own ‘cover versions,’ the band included footage shot in the pine woods of the Agostyán Arboretum in Hungary.

About Black Nail Cabaret

Black Nail Cabaret is a darkwave and electronic duo hailing from Hungary. Formed in 2008, the group consists of Emese “Emke” Arvai-Illes as the vocalist and Krisztian “Sophia” Arvai as the keyboardist and composer. Their music is characterized by a fusion of dark electronic soundscapes, haunting vocals, and a strong emphasis on storytelling through lyrics, with influences ranging from Depeche Mode to David Bowie.

The band began gaining traction with their debut EP, “Emerald City,” released in 2012. It showcased their ability to craft atmospheric, synth-driven tracks with a dark edge. The duo continued to build their sound with the release of their first full-length album, “Dichromat,” in 2013. This album featured a more polished and cohesive sound, highlighting their growth as musicians.

Black Nail Cabaret’s subsequent releases, including “Harry Me, Marry Me, Bury Me, Bite Me” (2015) and “Dioskouroi” (2017), further established their reputation as a force within the darkwave and electronic scene.