Black Lung – The Brutal Gardener (Album – Digital/Vinyl – Ant-Zen)
This Australian sound guru has crafted a conceptual work that explores the future, particularly the impact of technology. This theme inspired David Thrussell to create an eclectic Electro opus, blending Minimal-Electro with IDM and Techno influences. Some tracks even seem to descend from an otherworldly realm, enhanced by robotic vocal effects. Black Lung represents both modernism and divergence, pushing boundaries in innovative ways. (Rate:8).
Listen to “Armageddon”:
https://ant-zen.bandcamp.com/track/armageddon-3
