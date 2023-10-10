Black Angel release new gothic rock album: ‘Lascivious’ – their 5fth studio release

Black Angel, the London-based gothic rock band, has just unveiled their fifth studio album, “Lascivious”, featuring 10 tracks.

Serving as the sequel to their previous album, “The Black Rose”, “Lascivious” marks a musical evolution for the band. They’ve returned to a lush, orchestral soundscape while maintaining their core Gothic influences, reminiscent of legendary acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus, The Cult, and Sisters of Mercy.

Available in both CD and digital formats, “Lascivious” is set to make its vinyl debut in the near future. In addition, Black Angel is actively seeking partnerships with touring companies for their upcoming tour later this year.

Watch the music video for their single, “Killer”, right below.

You can order the album and merchandise right below as well from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://blackangelmusic.bandcamp.com/album/black-angel-lascivious">BLACK ANGEL – 'LASCIVIOUS' by Black Angel</a>