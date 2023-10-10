Black Angel release new gothic rock album: ‘Lascivious’ – their 5fth studio release
Black Angel, the London-based gothic rock band, has just unveiled their fifth studio album, “Lascivious”, featuring 10 tracks.
Serving as the sequel to their previous album, “The Black Rose”, “Lascivious” marks a musical evolution for the band. They’ve returned to a lush, orchestral soundscape while maintaining their core Gothic influences, reminiscent of legendary acts like Siouxsie and the Banshees, Bauhaus, The Cult, and Sisters of Mercy.
Available in both CD and digital formats, “Lascivious” is set to make its vinyl debut in the near future. In addition, Black Angel is actively seeking partnerships with touring companies for their upcoming tour later this year.
Watch the music video for their single, “Killer”, right below.
You can order the album and merchandise right below as well from Bandcamp.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.