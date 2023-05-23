Berlin’s minimal/synth duo Bakterielle Infektion re-release ‘An evening in Berlin’ on vinyl

In September 2008, the minimal synth twosome from Berlin, known as Bakterielle Infektion, took to the stage alongside Absolute Body Control for a festival performance. That concert is now being immortalized as “An Evening in Berlin” and is set for release on vinyl. Notably, unofficial versions of the live songs have been making the rounds in collector circles for years on cassette, their quality varying widely. However, the full concert from 2008 can now be savored for the first time as an official release, with audio taken directly from the mixing desk.

The vinyl record will be available in a limited edition run, released through the do-it-yourself label Minimalkombinat, known for their work with artists such as Grauzone, Fraktus, Guerre Froide, and more.

Last year saw the pair, one of the early adopters of the burgeoning post-punk/minimal wave trend, drop “15 Jahre Infektiös (1996-2011)”. This was a comprehensive double LP filled with club hits, rare tracks, and never-before-released material. The release, strictly limited to 225 copies, consisted of 30 tracks available exclusively on vinyl.

Despite these releases, fans should note that a reunion under the Bakterielle Infektion banner is not in the offing. The project split up in 2011 and since then Roger Semsroth continues his foray into solo techno under a variety of monikers, while Uwe Marx is busy producing and performing with his bands, Pleasure Victim and Brigade Rosse.

About Minimalkombinat

The German record label Minimalkombinat initially made its name releasing lathe-cut vinyl records housed in handmade covers. Over time, they expanded their offering to include CDrs, again encapsulated in handcrafted sleeves. Many of their releases were limited to the distinctly niche number of 23 copies.

However, since 2021, Minimalkombinat has experienced significant growth, now issuing vinyl records in runs as large as 225 copies. Even as it evolves, the label maintains its unique hallmark – the commitment to handcrafted packaging, an artisanal touch provided by the label owner himself.

Steering the ship is Mario S., otherwise known by his pseudonym, M23.