Berlin’s dark electronic duo NNHMN re-release previous EPs on 1 album, ‘Deception Island 2’, with an extra track

NNHMN, a Berlin-based dark electronic music duo comprised of Lee (110) and Michal Laudarg, was initially forced to release “Deception Island” as two separate EPs in 2020 (“Deception Island Part 1” and “Deception Island Part 2”). Those 2 EPs now get presented as a re-release combining both on one single album: “Deception Island 2”. The re-release also holds a previously unreleased intro-track on the A-Side.

NNHMN has been quite prolific since they formed releasing numerous albums, singles, and EPs. The band made their mark in 2019 with the release of their album “Church Of No Religion” under the Zoharum label. In 2020, they self-released “Techno Meditation” as a limited cassette edition. This was followed by their 2022 album “For The Comfort Of Your Exstazy” through Young And Cold Records.

The duo has also released a diverse range of singles and EPs, starting with “Special” in 2019, also self-released. Other releases include “Second Castle” and “Shadow In The Dark”, both released in 2019 under K-Dreams Records, as well as “Deception Island Part 1” and “Deception Island Part 2”, which were released in 2020 through Oráculo Records. In 2021, NNHMN released “Tomorrow’s Heroine” under K-Dreams Records and self-released “Your Body”.

Add to that several self-released singles. In short, busy bees. Thanks to Audioglobe for the info.