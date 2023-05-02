Berlin based Avian label to launch debut album ‘Magdalena’ by art pop / field recording artist Jonas Shepherd in May

Belgian composer and multi-instrumentalist Jonas Shepherd, whose real name is Jonas De Houwer, is set to release his debut full-length album, “Magdalena,” through the Berlin-based Avian label on 26th May. Expect a fusion of field recordings, art pop, and folk music, with De Houwer also providing vocals on tracks such as “Forrest Flutes” and “Unhinged bbi.”

The album’s production encompasses two significant events in the artist’s life – the passing of his dog and later, his grandmother, after whom the album is titled. “Magdalena” was recorded in Niewpoort, northern Belgium, where De Houwer laid to rest his 15-year-old border collie, Elliott, and was completed later at his home in Antwerp.

The Berlin-based electronic imprint Avian is curated by Shifted, also known as Guy Alexander Brewer, a techno DJ and producer from the UK.

Stay tuned for a review in the future.