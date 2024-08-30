Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Bérèche You kicks off the autumm with the brand new EP “Into The Night”, yet again with Cassiel Agrippa on vocal duty. The EP contains five tracks/mixes including the new single “We Could Have Been So Right”.

(By our Norwegian correspondent Jan Ronald Stange)

Songwriter and vocals Thomas CA Brevik a.k.a. Cassiel Agrippa gave some swift replies to a couple of questions just after the release.

Side-Line: Why the title of the EP – not a track title – is there a story behind?

Cassiel Agrippa: As with things creative they have a tendency to evolve and change as they mature and are finalised. The working title of the track “We Could Have Been So Right” ended up being the title for the EP. In a way it is fitting for the EP as a common theme that binds the two new tracks together – the night. While the first track delves into the lost opportunities of love, lost as a shadow in the night, the second track “Would You See The Light”, has a somewhat darker theme, yet also linked to the night – and darkness. Actually, the line “into the night” is part of the lyrics for the song “We Could Have Been So Right”.

Side-Line: More to tell about the lyrics?

Cassiel Agrippa: Sometimes the beauty of lyrics is that they can hold meaning that is specific to the listener alone. While the lyrics for a song tells a story, people tend to relate it to their own perspectives. Sometimes the text can resonate especially well. In that sense, the lyrics for the two new tracks are somewhat specific, yet ambiguous enough that it is possible to relate to them. Hopefully.

The track “We Could Have Been So Right” is a throwback to past flings that never panned out or never became a thing. There is nostalgia there, but not quite regret. Yet a curiosity, as in “what if?”.

And perhaps a tiny bit regret all the same. Sometimes you can still regret something that never was, even knowing it would never have worked out. Is it from experience? I think we all have a story like that.

The other new track, “Would You See The Light” is more reflective, about someone longing for affirmation, hoping to be seen, not just for the light side, but also for the deeper darkness that also exists in a person. “Can you handle the whole of me?” in a way. Then again, in another interpretation, the lyrics are about hope. Which path do you choose? Sometimes you choose the light, just to stay afloat. Other times you need to delve into melancholy. And other times you just let things unfold. As in the line “the destinies unfolding right in front of my eyes”.

To some people the lyrics are not that important, but they form an integral part of the whole of the song nevertheless. My ambition is to craft lyrics that hold some meaning and can resonate, without being complex. In that sense I hope we have achieved lyrics that go well with the melodies. The first track is vibrant and quite up-beat. The second track is more sombre and melancholic, yet not too dark. Just like the lyrics.

Available everywhere now > Spotify: https://shorturl.at/9drGI | Apple iTunes: https://shorturl.at/kw1qT | YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GXV-HOLrhwA ++

https://open.spotify.com/album/2raoq4jloO89dYUNfbqROh?si=zzFGp1tOSCyuWW6JP_JAbQ

