Belgian synthpunk act Super Dragon Punch!! launches new single & video for ‘Split’

bernard May 8, 2023 0
The Ottignies Louvain La Neuve (BE) based synthpunk / 8bit / industrial act Super Dragon Punch!! has a new 6-track single out, “Split”. The release offers a mix between industrial, futurepop and chiptune, and includes remixes by Dulce Liquido, ESA, SITD & Toxxic Project.

Mexican-belgian artist Jérémie Venganza used to be a video game store manager and has been active as a live performer with various futurepop / industrial / ebm projects for over 15 years, before creating his solo project. A first EP was released in october 2017, followed by a first album in 2021 (mixed and mastered by Hocico and Dulce Liquido mastermind Racso Agroyam). A completely new album will be released this year, preceded by the new single “Split”.

Below is the video for the track.

