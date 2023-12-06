Electro Act Llumen Returns with Ep Die Stille Totgeschwiegen'

Belgium’s electro act Llumen returns with a 9-track EP bridging the previous “Polygon Heart” album and the forthcoming album “The Breaking Waves” announced for Spring 2024 on Alfa Matrix.

“Die Stille Totgeschwiegen” is the first Llumen song mixing English and German lyrics, and is the first new song revealed from the forthcoming album “The Breaking Waves”. The track got remixed by Grendel, Elektrostaub and First Aid 4 Souls. Included as well are remixed versions of “Like My Pain” by Aiboforcen, Pre:Emptive Strike 0.1, Ah Cama-Sotz and Promenade Cinema.

You can download the new EP right here from Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/die-stille-totgeschwiegen-ep">Die Stille Totgeschwiegen EP by LLUMEN</a>

About Llumen

Llumen emerged around 2010, marking a new phase in Pieter Coussement’s musical career. Before Llumen, Coussement was part of various projects, but with Llumen, he found a way to merge a more structured musical style with the experimental work he did at the Institute of Psychoacoustics and Electronic Music. As the years passed, Llumen developed its unique sound, leading to the release of its first digital EP in 2016 through Alfa-Matrix. 2017 saw the debut of Llumen’s album, “The Memory Institute,” which blends elements of EBM, futurepop, and gothic.