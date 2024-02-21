Bedless Bones – Mire Of Mercury (Album – Metropolis Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Wave, Electro-Ambient.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Kadri Sammel is an Estonian female artist who previously released two albums and a remixed full length on Cold Transmission Records. This new opus was released by the end of 2023 on Metropolis Records.

Content: Kadri Sammel remains faithful to her evasive, Electronic, style mixed with her angelic vocals on top. From pure danceable, Ambient reminding me of Delirium, to harder, bombastic cuts with guitar riffs on top this album sounds diversified. I also noticed Minimal-Electronics featuring cool bleeps and other Dance-Pop elements.

+ + + : It’s not easy to catch the sound of this new album which also makes the strength of Bedless Bones; a very personal interpretation of Electronic music. I still like the wafting sensation hanging over the work but also the darker elements coming through. The harder “Homeostasis” carried by a mysterious atmosphere is for sure a track to discover but I also recommend “Solar Animus” and “Tongue And Rhythm” which are more into dark Dance-Pop but here again supported by a mysterious touch. Kadri’s angelic timbre of voice remains great and excels at “Litha”.

– – – : It’s not easy to label Bedless Bones which maybe is the major difficulty for this talented artist to catch a wider audience.

Conclusion: Bedless Bones has achieved its most diversified work which stands for a free-styled Electro work.

Best songs: “Homeostasis”,“Solar Animus”, “Tongue And Rhythm”, “Litha”, “Dead Woman”, “Blood Citadel”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/bedlessbones

Label: www.metropolis-records.com / www.facebook.com/MetropolisRecords