September 19, 2026

Beborn Beton unveil new single ‘I Watch My Life on TV’ taken from forthcoming new album ‘Darkness Falls Again’

Bernard - Side-Line Staff September 19, 2026
Beborn Beton unveil new single 'I Watch My Life on TV' taken from forthcoming new album 'Darkness Falls Again'
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The German synthpop trio Beborn Beton has released a new single and video for the track “I Watch My Life on TV”. The track is taken from their forthcoming new album “Darkness Falls Again” out on March 17, 2023. The new album was produced,recorded, mixed, and mastered by Olaf Wollschläger at Railroad Tracks Studios, Kerpen, Germany.

Here’s what the band’s vocalist Stefan Netschio says about the new single: “Once in a lifetime you meet that special someone and together you are magic. Keep that person around for as long as you can and make sure that you always take a camera with you.”

The band’s current line-up consists of Stefan Netschio on vocals and musicians Stefan Tillmann and Michael B. Wagner.

Here’s the video for “I Watch My Life on TV”.

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