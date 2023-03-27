Beborn Beton – Darkness Falls Again (Album – Dependent Records)
Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: “Darkness Falls Again” is the ninth album to date by German Electro-Pop formation Beborn Beton. It also is their first new full length in eight years. The band has mainly been active, and successful, during the 90s and early 00s.
Content: The album takes off with a sweet, styled opener which serves as a perfect teaser to the upcoming catchy, danceable song. This work features a succession of well-crafted and fully accomplished songs with a perfect balance between danceable parts and melancholic moods. I now and then notice a Depeche Mode touch but Beborn Beton first of all remains a band with a very personal Electro-Pop identity with the unique voice of Stefan Netschio on top.
+ + + : Beborn Beton has nothing to prove; being an established and recognized formation in their music style they simply seem to have fun working with their own stuff. The production reveals a true maturity which comes through in every single detail. “Darkness Falls Again” first of all is a great work featuring outstanding cuts like “Dancer In The Dark”, “I Watch My Life On TV” and “Burning Gasoline”. It’s an album with multiple potential singles and hits. What I mostly like is the way they transpose serious lyrical themes accentuated by dark sound treatments into catchy tunes and danceable rhythms.
– – – : I regret the album is only featuring 8 songs.
Conclusion: Hard to say which is my favorite Beborn Beton-album but “Darkness Falls Again” definitely belongs to my personal top 3; great and very personal Electro-Pop.
Best songs: “Dancer In The Dark”, “I Watch My Life On TV”, “Burning Gasoline”, “Last Chance”.
Rate: 8½.
Artist: www.bebornbeton.de / www.facebook.com/bebornbeton
Label: www.dependent.de / www.facebook.com/dependent.records
