Beborn Beton – Darkness Falls Again (Album – Dependent Records)

Genre/Influences: Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: “Darkness Falls Again” is the ninth album to date by German Electro-Pop formation Beborn Beton. It also is their first new full length in eight years. The band has mainly been active, and successful, during the 90s and early 00s.

Content: The album takes off with a sweet, styled opener which serves as a perfect teaser to the upcoming catchy, danceable song. This work features a succession of well-crafted and fully accomplished songs with a perfect balance between danceable parts and melancholic moods. I now and then notice a Depeche Mode touch but Beborn Beton first of all remains a band with a very personal Electro-Pop identity with the unique voice of Stefan Netschio on top.

+ + + : Beborn Beton has nothing to prove; being an established and recognized formation in their music style they simply seem to have fun working with their own stuff. The production reveals a true maturity which comes through in every single detail. “Darkness Falls Again” first of all is a great work featuring outstanding cuts like “Dancer In The Dark”, “I Watch My Life On TV” and “Burning Gasoline”. It’s an album with multiple potential singles and hits. What I mostly like is the way they transpose serious lyrical themes accentuated by dark sound treatments into catchy tunes and danceable rhythms.

– – – : I regret the album is only featuring 8 songs.

Conclusion: Hard to say which is my favorite Beborn Beton-album but “Darkness Falls Again” definitely belongs to my personal top 3; great and very personal Electro-Pop.

Best songs: “Dancer In The Dark”, “I Watch My Life On TV”, “Burning Gasoline”, “Last Chance”.

Rate: 8½.

Artist: www.bebornbeton.de / www.facebook.com/bebornbeton

Label: www.dependent.de / www.facebook.com/dependent.records