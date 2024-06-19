Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

(Photo by Kevin Estrada) Beauty In Chaos has teamed up with The Mission’s Wayne Hussey and Cinthya Hussey on the “Diving For Pearls” single. Cinthya is Wayne’s wife and partner in Archeometre. This is the fourth song Wayne Hussey has fronted with Beauty In Chaos.

The new single goes accompanied by a video which you can view below. This is the first offering from the forthcoming record by Beauty In Chaos, formed in 2018 by guitarist Michael Ciravolo. Entitled “Dancing With Angels”, the full-length album is set for world-wide release on July 24.

The ‘single version’ was mixed by Tim Palmer, whose production and mixing credits include The Cure, U2, David Bowie, Robert Plant, HIM and The Mission, among many other artists.

“When Michael first sent me the music track, I was on tour with The Mission. I had a few listens and thought, yes, this is good, I can find something to sing to this easy enough. And then nothing. For months, I’d listen, and I would come up with melodies aplenty, but no words. More time passed and Michael would ask how I was getting on and each time I’d reply, “I’ve got vocal melodies but no lyrics, absolutely nothing is coming”. I must confess that I was getting worried that I’d never be able to write another song – ever,” recalls Wayne Hussey.

“I was raking over all my old lyric notebooks and various word documents on old hard drives and still nada. I was bemoaning my situation to Cinthya one evening and she suggested I write about a personal situation I’d found myself in a few years back. I got my mind focused in the right direction, and while in the studio singing along to the track, I soon got the first line, with the rest following fairly easily…and quickly. It was a huge relief to have the elusive muse visit me again. I played it to Cin and she suggested a couple of small changes and voila, here you have it! I won’t explain what or who the song is about, there’s no need for that, I’ll just leave the listener to make up their own mind, and take from it what they will”.

Cinthya Hussey adds “When I first heard the instrumental track for this song I immediately fell in love with Michael’s guitars. It’s the kind of song that embraces you… and I could listen to it all day long. Wayne was a bit stuck for ideas so I threw an idea at him that was relevant and would be good to get out of his system… And off he went… majestically so! This is probably one of my favourite Beauty In Chaos songs!”

As of June 4, “Diving For Pearls” will be available a limited edition CD single and also digitally everywhere, including Bandcamp, Apple Music and Spotify via 33.3 Music Collective.

