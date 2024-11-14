Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

Beauty In Chaos presents its new video single “Echoes And The Angels“. The track is taken from their fourth studio album “Dancing With Angels” released via 33.3 Music Collective and features Leo Luganskiy, a NYC-based artist and frontman of Strangelove, on vocals.

As with many Beauty In Chaos videos, this new video was filmed and directed by Vicente Cordero / Industrialism Films.

“‘Echoes And The Angels’ was originally going to be the name for this album, until I saw Maren Platzhoff’s cover art concept. I am happy that Leo gravitated to the phrase and created a very memorable chorus …. remember, echoes and the angels,” says Michael Ciravolo. “‘Echoes and The Angels’ was the first of the four videos shot from this album, but somehow worked out as the last one we released. We have filmed other videos at this studio, but never in this room and I had made a mental note that the lighting vibe would be perfect for the right song. As we were mixing this track, I knew this would be the right location. I didn’t really have a concept going into it other than the outro ‘angel dance’ sequence and letting Leo be Leo! I do feel we, again, created a video that was different from its predecessor… which is always our goal.”

As we reported earlier “Dancing With Angels” also features The Mission frontman Wayne and Cinthya Hussey, The Bellwether Syndicate’s William and Sarah Faith, Ashton Nyte (The Awakening), Kat Leon (Holy Wars) and Julian Shah-Tayler (The Singularity), plus Cynthia Isabella (Silence In The Snow) and Patrik Mata (Kommunity FK).

Based in Los Angeles, Beauty In Chaos was formed in 2018 by guitarist Michael Ciravolo (formerly of Human Drama and Gene Loves Jezebel and current President of Schecter Guitars) with producer Michael Rozon (Ministry, Jarboe, Wayne Hussey, The Melvins).

