Barcelona-based electro synth wave act SDH returns with an all new album: ‘Fake Is Real’
The Barcelona, Spain based electro synth wave act SDH returns with an all new album on June 30th:
“Fake Is Real”.
This is the second album for the duo, formed by Andrea P. Latorre and Sergi Algiz, after their self titled debut in 2018 and subsequent EPs “Against Strong Thinking” and “Maybe a Body”.
The album will be out on black vinyl and on CD via the Avant! label.
The material was written and recorded in Barcelona and Valencia between 2020 and 2021 with all vocals recorded by Opio del Mono at Millenia Studios, Valencia. The production and mixing was in the hands of Kris Baha while Gianni Peri mastered the material.
Here’s the video for “Denial”, the 2nd track on the album.
