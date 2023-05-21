Bad Pritt – Debris (Album – Shyrec)
Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.
Format: Digital, CD.
Background/Info: Luca Marchetto strikes back with a new work under his sonic alter-ego Bad Pritt. He likes releasing works featuring seven tracks which is not that different from “Debris”.
Content: Bad Pritt remains faithful to his minimalistic style dealing with Cinematic sound experiences spiced with an Experimental touch on top. Sometimes evasive and later on melancholic and even sad, the work covers a wider range of emotions which are accentuated by percussion sounds, sound effects and piano play.
+ + + : I once again got seduced by the sober, artistic, artwork. The sound properly speaking has a deep, Cinematic, sensation with a visual appeal. I like the more anguishing side of the work which is accentuated by scratching noises and sound waves.
– – – : I’m missing a visual content. It feels like the music has been clearly composed as an element of a wider artistic project and/or format.
Conclusion: This work gives me the sensation of ‘evil Cinematic music’.
Best songs: “July 13th”, “December 29th”.
Rate: 7.
Artist: www.facebook.com/badprittmusic
Label: www.shyrec.it / www.facebook.com/Shyrec
