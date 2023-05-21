Bad Pritt – Debris (Album – Shyrec)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 21, 2023 0
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Genre/Influences: Cinematic, Experimental.

Format: Digital, CD.

Related newsBad Pritt – EP1 (EP – Shyrec / Ricco Label)

Background/Info:  Luca Marchetto strikes back with a new work under his sonic alter-ego Bad Pritt. He likes releasing works featuring seven tracks which is not that different from “Debris”.

Content: Bad Pritt remains faithful to his minimalistic style dealing with Cinematic sound experiences spiced with an Experimental touch on top. Sometimes evasive and later on melancholic and even sad, the work covers a wider range of emotions which are accentuated by percussion sounds, sound effects and piano play.

+ + + : I once again got seduced by the sober, artistic, artwork. The sound properly speaking has a deep, Cinematic, sensation with a visual appeal. I like the more anguishing side of the work which is accentuated by scratching noises and sound waves.

– – – : I’m missing a visual content. It feels like the music has been clearly composed as an element of a wider artistic project and/or format.

Conclusion: This work gives me the sensation of ‘evil Cinematic music’.

Best songs: “July 13th”, “December 29th”.

Rate: 7.

Artist: www.facebook.com/badprittmusic

Label: www.shyrec.it / www.facebook.com/Shyrec

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Opera Multi Steel – Les Passions Tristes (Album – Wave Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 21, 2023 0

Empusae – Mortusae III (Album – Old Captain)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 19, 2023 0

ITCN – Survivor (Album – ITCN)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 19, 2023 0

You may have missed

‘Click Interview’ with Rina Pavar:  ‘I Want To Create Songs That Come Alive Through Contrasts’

Inferno Sound Diaries May 20, 2023 0
The Police drummer Stewart Copeland releases 'Police diaries' incl. 2 deluxe editions holding 10 pre-The Police demos

The Police drummer Stewart Copeland to release ‘Police diaries’ incl. 2 deluxe editions holding 10 pre-The Police demos

bernard May 19, 2023 0
The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer

The Smiths bassist Andy Rourke has died after an extended battle with pancreatic cancer

bernard May 19, 2023 0
Cult shoe gaze act Cranes return with 'Peel Sessions 1989-1990'

Cult shoe gaze act Cranes return with ‘Peel Sessions 1989-1990’

bernard May 19, 2023 0
Ex-Dance Or Die members return as Darkness On Demand with a modern EBM 6-track EP 'Final Way'

Ex-Dance Or Die members return as Darkness On Demand with a modern EBM 6-track EP ‘Final Way’

Eldrina Mich May 19, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights