Axkan – Nightmares (Album – Sonic Groove)
Genre/Influences: Dark-Techno, Industrial-Techno.
Format: Digital, Vinyl.
Background/Info: Based in Los Angeles (USA) Mexican native Federico Sánchez released his first full length as Axkan. The work features twelve tracks.
Content: Axkan stands for the darkest Techno format which has been infused with Industrial noises. The main part of the album is characterized by powerful, linear, sequences and structures which are sometimes into Experimentalism. Orphx, Ayarcana and UVB have been each featured on one cut.
+ + + : Both debut tracks are really impressive for their dark side and Industrial sound treatments on top of Techno power. Another cool cut is “Decadence” featuring Orphx.
– – – : Despite of the highly recommended great cuts I mentioned most of the tracks remain pretty similar, linear, and without a true apotheosis. So it all becomes predictable after a while.
Conclusion: Sonic Groove remains to me a label with a great taste and multiple outstanding productions but Axkan is one which can’t totally convince me.
Best Songs: “Hell”, “Decadence”, “Death Of A Physician”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: www.facebook.com/axkan.techno
Label: www.sonicgroove.com / www.facebook.com/Sonicgrooverecords
