Avarice In Audio unveils fresh EP and accompanying video for ‘War Tanz’

The Australian dark electro pair Avarice In Audio, comprised of Gerry Hawkins and Lawrie, returns with an enticing new 4-track EP titled “War Tanz”. “War Tanz” is quite a powerful track and one of my personal favorites on the band’s last album “Our Idols Are Filth”.

“War Tanz” serves as the second single from their recently launched 5th album, “Our Idols Are Filth”. Alongside the title track, the EP features three additional tracks, including a remix by Avarice In Audio’s own Studio-X, a rendition by Columbia’s Alien:Nation, and an exclusive bonus track called “Downer Grooves”.

The single is now available for download on Bandcamp.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/war-tanz-ep">War Tanz EP by AVARICE IN AUDIO</a>

Here’s the video for “War Tanz”.

Formed in early 2013 the project has since released a string of albums and EPs.

