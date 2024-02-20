The Australian duo Avarice in Audio has ended their period of silence by releasing a new dark electro-industrial single titled “Wicked Die Alone”. The new single is out now via Bandcamp with other platforms to follow.

The track was produced by their old friend Static Logic, with further tweaking and mixing by Lawrie. You can expect Gerry’s sardonic crooning accompanying breakbeat rhythms reminiscent of The Prodigy’s darker, industrial edge.

The single is complemented by a diverse collection of remixes, including a metal remix by Against I, a downtempo IDM version by Xsry, a remix by Angel of Violence, and a drum n’ bass remix by Solid State. This release serves as an introduction to their upcoming album, “Tear Heaven in Half”, set for release in 2024 via Alfa Matrix.

<a href="https://alfamatrix.bandcamp.com/album/wicked-die-alone-ep">Wicked Die Alone EP by AVARICE IN AUDIO</a>