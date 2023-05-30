Australian post-industrial act Schkeuditzer Kreuz premiers first song, ‘Joy’, from second LP
(Photo by Jeremy Belinfante) Side-Line today premieres the first song taken from the second Schkeuditzer Kreuz LP “No Life Left” to be released on Bad Habit Records in August 2023. The video for the new single was filmed, edited and produced by Jason Fuller of Goatsound in some warehouse in Melbourne, Australia. You can check it out below.
The force behind the band, Kieren Hills, says this about the song: “Joy is the end – unbridled ecstatic destruction – the warming glow of smashing glass, the satisfaction of a hammer through a wall. Break what breaks you – find the structure that’s keeeping you under, and tear it apart, raze it to the fucking ground.”
Schkeuditzer Kreuz is self-described as “one human and some machines, making noise, in the face of it all.” Based in the Blue Mountains of New South Wales, Australia, expat New Zealand punk veteran Kieren Hills has played in punk, deathrock, hardcore, crust, grind, and d-beat bands and projects from Australia, New Zealand, and Germany since the late 1980s. Following “the wreck of the plague year twenty-twenty”, Kieren now creates harsh, dark, confronting and apocalyptic post-industrial music from a cabin that he built in the woods.
About Schkeuditzer Kreuz
The name Schkeuditzer Kreuz is taken from a motorway intersection between the A9 and the A14 in Sachsen, Germany; the sign for which was “glimpsed out the back of a moving vehicle while escaping Leipzig, many years ago.”
The first Schkeuditzer Kreuz record was a five-song 12” EP called “Give Me Nothing”, launched with a 15-date tour through Eastern Australia in March 2021, and which produced the videosingles “Give Me Nothing” and “Amerika”. The record sold out on tour, and led to the second record: a 7” released on the Inner City Uprising label, titled “D-Beat Raw Synth Punk”. This record is an industrial tribute to the noisier end of punk rock, and has two songs – one original, and a cover of Australian hardcore / d-beat band Pisschrïst.
The third Schkeuditzer Kreuz record was a split EP with Sydney legends Low Life, “State Violence State Control”, released by Winter Garden Records to coincide with an art exhibition with the same theme.
The fourth Schkeuditzer Kreuz record was the debut full-length LP “Isolated and Alone”. Originally pressed in China and planned for an October 2021 release, local authorities deemed the record “not fit for export” due to its allegedly “subversive content”, and all copies were destroyed, along with the stamper plates and artwork. A second pressing of the album was finally released in December 2021 through Bad Habit Records, distributed by Bad Habit and Already Broken Records in Australia, and Pyrrhic Defeat Records in the UK and Europe.
The album included the video singles “Broken”, and an updated album version of “State Violence State Control”; the latter video showcasing Schkeuditzer Kreuz live in Melbourne.
Tourdates
Schkeuditzer Kreuz will be on tour in Europe in September/October 2023.
14/09/23 Newcastle UK
15/09/23 Bradford UK
16/09/23 London UK
19/09/23 Wiesbaden Germany
20/09/23 TBC Germany
21/09/23 Copenhagen Denmark
22/09/23 Oslo Norway
23/09/23 Stockholm Sweden
24/09/23 TBC Sweden
27/09/23 TBC Germany
28/09/23 TBC Germany
29/09/23 Berlin Germany
30/09/23 Leipzig Germany
1/10/23 Eisenberg Germany
2/10/23 Neugersdorf Germany
4/10/23 TBC
5/10/23 Ostrava Czech
6/10/23 Prague Czech
7/10/23 Bratislava Slovakia
8/10/23 Vienna Austria
10/10/23 TBC Serbia
11/10/23 TBC
12/10/23 Bologna Italy
13/10/23 TBC Italy
14/10/23 Alessandria Italy
15/10/23 Milano Italy
18/10/23 TBC Switzerland
19/10/23 Biel Switzerland
20/10/23 Kreuzlingen Switzerland
21/10/23 Stuttgart Germany
