Australian electronic / post punk act Alien Skin releases an all new EP: ‘These Days Are The Darkest’
The Australian post-punk act, Alien Skin, has released a new track EP titled “These Days Are The Darkest” on Bandcamp. You can check out right below. The EP holds 4 tracks.
Behind Aline Skin we find George Pappas who was a member of Australian synthesizer band, Real Life, that topped 1984 charts with “Send Me An Angel”. Since 2008 Alien Skin has released over 14 albums. Alien Skin is also featured on our “Post Punk (Genesis)” free charity Bandcamp compilation release from 2021 opening the compilation with the track “Cold War Pop”.
Below is a video for the track “Love Me To Death”.
