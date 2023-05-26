Australian dark dream folk ensemble Dandelion Wine premiers video for new single ‘Faerie Lullaby’

bernard May 26, 2023 0
Australian dark dream folk ensemble Dandelion Wine premiers video for new single 'Faerie Lullaby'
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Dandelion Wine are a musical trio based in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The band combines medieval and Middle Eastern instruments with electronic beats, analogue synths, female vocals and swirling guitars. Their music incorporates elements of ethereal, medieval, world music, dream pop, electronica and darkwave. The band originated as a four-piece outfit in mid-1996, but have had many line-up shifts throughout the years, with core members Naomi Henderson and Nicholas Albanis being the only remaining members of the original line-up.

Today the dark dream folk ensemble present “Faerie Lullaby”, the first single to be taken from their forthcoming album “Hereafter” out on June 22nd, 2023. The new album is the follow-up to 2018’s “Le Cœur”.

Exclusive première: Australian electro-medieval act Dandelion Wine release brand new video'Too Late She Cried' - and it's rather amazing !
Related newsExclusive première: Australian electro-medieval act Dandelion Wine release brand new video 'Too Late She Cried' - and it's rather amazing !

The band explains their mix of traditional and new instruments: “We’ve always been interested in contrasting the old with the new, so when we started experimenting more with lyrics from medieval times for ‘Hereafter’, it was a natural choice to choose a Shakespeare text, not just because of its meter, which obviously works well with music, but because his imagery creates such a particular mood and we thought that would really add to the music and suit what we do.”

“Faerie Lullaby” comes with an atmospheric video that was the result of a collaboration between multi-instrumentalist Naomi Henderson and the band’s long time photographer Colin Page.

Dandelion Wine “Faerie Lullaby” is out independently on all streaming platforms from today May 26th 2023 on.

Here’s the video for the new single.

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Australian electronic / post punk act Alien Skin releases an all new EP: 'These Days Are The Darkest'

Australian electronic / post punk act Alien Skin releases an all new EP: ‘These Days Are The Darkest’

bernard May 26, 2023 0
Ritualistic black power ambient group Sutekh Hexen and soundscape artist Funerary Call to release joint Album 'P:R:I:S:M'

Ritualistic black power ambient group Sutekh Hexen and soundscape artist Funerary Call to release joint Album ‘P:R:I:S:M’

bernard May 26, 2023 0
Suicide Commando back with all new single, 'God Of Destruction'

Suicide Commando back with all new single, ‘God Of Destruction’

bernard May 26, 2023 0

You may have missed

Australian dark dream folk ensemble Dandelion Wine premiers video for new single 'Faerie Lullaby'

Australian dark dream folk ensemble Dandelion Wine premiers video for new single ‘Faerie Lullaby’

bernard May 26, 2023 0
Australian electronic / post punk act Alien Skin releases an all new EP: 'These Days Are The Darkest'

Australian electronic / post punk act Alien Skin releases an all new EP: ‘These Days Are The Darkest’

bernard May 26, 2023 0
Ritualistic black power ambient group Sutekh Hexen and soundscape artist Funerary Call to release joint Album 'P:R:I:S:M'

Ritualistic black power ambient group Sutekh Hexen and soundscape artist Funerary Call to release joint Album ‘P:R:I:S:M’

bernard May 26, 2023 0
Suicide Commando back with all new single, 'God Of Destruction'

Suicide Commando back with all new single, ‘God Of Destruction’

bernard May 26, 2023 0
The Noise Who Runs (feat. Ian Pickering formerly of Sneaker Pimps and Front Line Assembly) back with all new single

The Noise Who Runs (feat. Ian Pickering of Sneaker Pimps and Front Line Assembly) back with all new single

bernard May 26, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights