Australian ambient artist Josh Cohen shares new single ‘Tachypsychia’

The latest single, “Tachypsychia”, from Australian ambient artist Josh Cohen, who is now based in Berlin, has been released. This track is part of his debut album, “Weird Time Signature”, set to be launched on 2nd June through the DNTWIG label. The single follows the release of “Reminiscence”, an Aphex Twin-inspired track, last month.

Regarding his new single, Cohen states, “Technology and music notation often compel us to place everything into orderly compartments, as that is the template composers are provided with. In ‘Tachypsychia’, there are subtle hesitations where time pauses for the briefest moments, which is the origin of the track title. Although subtle, it significantly transforms the track for me.”

“Weird Time Signature” was recorded remotely between Cohen’s apartment in Melbourne and Dutch producer and engineer Gijs van Klooster’s (Joep Beving and Hania Rani) studio in Amsterdam.

In a world inundated with neo-classical piano records, “Weird Time Signature” offers a unique outlook. “I purposely and consciously set the limitation for my album to only use a piano, with no other keyboard instruments or synths,” he explains. “Establishing this limitation in my creative process truly allowed me to focus on what I could extract from a single instrument, which I genuinely adore. This challenge greatly excites me.”

In 2019, Josh Cohen released his songbook “Radiohead for Solo Piano”, containing a band-endorsed curated selection of improvised and innovatively arranged Radiohead tracks, as well as artwork by Radiohead artist Stanley Donwood.