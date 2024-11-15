Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

San Francisco’s Aursjoen has launched her debut EP “Strand”, in a production by William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate, Faith and the Muse, Mephisto Waltz, and Christian Death). The EP is out through Stratis Capta Records and can be downloaded from Bandcamp. The release follows singles “Nytår” and “For Want Of”, each accompanied by a video from filmmaker David Kruschke.

Aursjoen is the project of Ria Aursjoen, a vocalist and keyboardist who played in the post-punk outfit Octavian Winters, which previously released “The Line or Curve” in 2023 and “Nebula / Velveteen” in 2024. Musically she has her roots in Celtic and Nordic folk, darkwave, and progressive metal. On “Strand” she collaborates with Octavian Winters bandmate and guitar player Stephan Bryan Salit.

All songs on Strand were written and performed by Ria Aursjoen, with arrangement contributions from William Faith. The EP is produced, recorded, mixed, and mastered at Faith’s 13 Studio in Chicago, with guitars on Lilypad and Apollo by Stephan Bryan Salit. The cover artwork is also by Aursjoen.

This will certainly please fans of Wardruna, Dead Can Dance, Bel Canto, Kate Bush, and Cocteau Twins. Warmly recommended!

<a href="https://aursjoen.bandcamp.com/album/strand">Strand by AURSJOEN</a>

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor See Full Bio Bernard Van Isacker is the Chief Editor of Side-Line Magazine. With a career spanning more than two decades, Van Isacker has established himself as a respected figure in the darkwave scene.

Since you’re here … … we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help. Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive. If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The donations are safely powered by Paypal. donate monthly

donate once only Select a Donation Option (USD) $5 $10 $15 Other Enter Donation Amount (USD)