Attrition releases live album ‘Live in the Cage. 07.02.23’
The veteran dark industrial music group, Attrition, which was formed in late 1980, reunited in its original line-up in 2022. The band played festivals and shows in the UK, while also preparing for performances in Europe and the USA to promote their latest album, “The Black Maria”.
In anticipation of the forthcoming tour, the band conducted rehearsals in February 2023. In a very nice surprise for their fans, these sessions were recorded in multitrack and professionally mixed by Martin Bowes at the Cage Studios.
This compilation is now released as a limited edition CD album titled “Live in the Cage. 07.02.23”, featuring what the band refers to as ‘interpretations’ of songs from their three-decade-long journey. The ensemble for these sessions included Martin Bowes, Ashley Niblock, Simon Stansfield, and Julia Waller.
A special limited signed edition of this live album is also available, with only 100 copies produced. Each CD comes in a card wallet with cover photographs taken by Antony Weir.
Tracklist:
- The Voice of Truth
- One Horse Rider
- Dreamcatcher
- Snakepit
- The Mercy Machine
- Invocation
- Two Gods
- Narcissist
- The Great Derailer
- Dante’s Kitchen
- The Long Hall
And below is the release on Bandcamp, where you can also order the CD version.
