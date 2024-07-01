Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support 🇺🇦

The neoclassical act Ataraxia has released a new lyric video for the track “Ignis Pater”, from their 29th studio album, “Centaurea”.

“Ignis Pater” explores the element of fire, symbolizing knowledge, ardor, will, passion, and the spirit that vivifies everything. The band explains as follows: “Fire represents knowledge, ardour, will, passion, the Spirit that vivifies everything. This song emanates the colours of Fire always in movement. We perceive its ability to create and destroy, to heat and burn, to blind or bring inspiration. In Chinese medicine (and not only), Fire represents the heart organ at the centre of the chest also in a metaphysical sense, it represents courage which is the action mediated by the intelligence of the heart.”

The lyrics also invoke the element of water, leading to an alchemical union that produces wisdom and life. The band adds: “In the lyrics, the element of water is invited to union. The two elements marry in an alchemical marriage that produces wisdom and life. We soar between deeper singing and choral voices accompanying this alchemy.”

You can watch “Ignis Pater” below.

Stream the new Ataraxia album

“Centaurea” is available in a variety of formats, each featuring unique artwork. You can order the album now via The Circle Music.

“Centaurea” is the second chapter in a trilogy that began with “Pomegranate.” It features eight original compositions and two previously unreleased bonus tracks, available exclusively in the CD version.

To celebrate the release of “Centaurea,” Ataraxia will embark on a Latin American tour this August, following a double concert in their homeland, Italy.

<a href="https://ataraxiathecircle.bandcamp.com/album/centaurea">Centaurea by Ataraxia</a>

Ataraxia Tour Dates:

August 11 – Roccapelago, Modena, Italy: “On the wings of the past”, a double concert performed in a church featuring Medieval and Celtic soundscapes by Ataraxia and Gregorio Bellodi (uilleann pipes) followed by an Ataraxia concert.

August 17 – Chile

August 18 – Argentina

August 21 – Peru

August 23 – Ciudad de Mexico, Mexico

August 24 – Guadalajara, Mexico

