Astari Nite back with all new single: ‘Necessity Meal’
Astari Nite has released a new single, “Necessity Meal”, via Negative Gain Productions. The band says that “Necessity Meal” is a battle cry “against the facade of perfection that suffocates an authentic connection (…) it’s about the dark, often unseen journey of seeking forgiveness and finding solace in the unexpected kindness of strangers.”
“Necessity Meal” is available on all major digital platforms including Bandcamp and Spotify.
Astari Nite 2024 live dates
- 2/10 – Nashville, TN @ Fascination Street (THE GOTH PROM) featuring ASTARI NITE!
- 3/23 – New York City, NY @ The Red Party
- 4/20 – Parsippany, NJ, @ Dark Force Fest
- 4/27 – Tampa, FL – Supporting Das Ich W/ guest Oberer Totpunkt (Communion After Dark Presents)
- 7/6 – Dallas, TX @ Obituary Festival curated by Lean lane of Rosegarden Funeral party
- 9/7 – Deutzen, Germany @ NCN Nocturnal Cultural Night Festival
- 9/28 – Louisville, KY @ Dark Castle Fest presented by Radio Arcane
