March 14, 2023 bernard
ASP returns with reissues of 'Fremd' and 'Maskenhaft' albums in various formats

Out on April 28th is the reissue of the ASP album “Fremd”. The digipak version of the out-of-print album from 2011 comes with 28-page booklet. This version holds the 9 original tracks.

The second reissue is that of the 2013 album “Maskenhaft” which comes in a 10th anniversary edition in 3 different vinyl editions – of which two very special deluxe versions. The tracklist for all the 3 versions is identical.

The deluxe fog version 2LP (every copy is unique) is limited to 300 copies. Each record was individually made by hand as a result differences in pattern shapes and colours are possible. It also comes with a foldout poster (60 x 90 cm approx). The deluxe smoke & mirrors version 2LP is equally limited to 300 copies and again holds a foldout poster (60 x 90 cm approx). The regular deep black version 2LP is limited to 400 copies and also includes the poster.

Here are the visuals for the releases.


