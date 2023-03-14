ASP returns with reissues of ‘Fremd’ and ‘Maskenhaft’ albums in various formats

Out on April 28th is the reissue of the ASP album “Fremd”. The digipak version of the out-of-print album from 2011 comes with 28-page booklet. This version holds the 9 original tracks.

The second reissue is that of the 2013 album “Maskenhaft” which comes in a 10th anniversary edition in 3 different vinyl editions – of which two very special deluxe versions. The tracklist for all the 3 versions is identical.

The deluxe fog version 2LP (every copy is unique) is limited to 300 copies. Each record was individually made by hand as a result differences in pattern shapes and colours are possible. It also comes with a foldout poster (60 x 90 cm approx). The deluxe smoke & mirrors version 2LP is equally limited to 300 copies and again holds a foldout poster (60 x 90 cm approx). The regular deep black version 2LP is limited to 400 copies and also includes the poster.

Here are the visuals for the releases.