Asioanova – …Burns Alive! (Album – Avorg4)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Ambient, Cinematic.

Format: Digital, CD.

Background/Info: Asianova was an American project mainly active during the 90s. Nothing of the band was released until they moved on with separate projects. Live performances were released and this album was directly recorded from the mixing desk during a gig in 2007 and released as CDR one year after on Discorporeality Recordings. “…Burns Alive” now got a proper and more professional CD-reissue featuring eight songs.

Content: You can’t get away from the pure Dark-Ambient composition which is elaborated and featuring diverse real instruments -like flutes and guitar, next to an impressive arsenal of electronic noises and arrangements. Ghost, whispering, vocals are empowering the freaky sensation of some passages. Both last cuts are live improvisations.

+ + + : Even if this album is a re-issue of a long-time released work from a band who’s no longer active, it clearly appears to be an essential work revealing a talented, Dark-Ambient project. They were dealing with a very personal approach and especially the use of flutes create a mysterious and cold feeling. But it also has something authentic which reminds me of Dark-Ambient/Experimental artists from the 80s. Both debut cuts are overwhelming pieces accentuated by low sounds and abyssal imagery.

– – – : Some parts in the midst of the album are a little bit monotonous creating a little anticlimax after a strong debut.

Conclusion: Hurry up to put your finger on this album as it’s strictly limited to 100 copies. This is a must have for fans of Dark-Ambient music.

Best songs: “Harm Moan Neocon Virgins”, “Falling Angels Out Of Disc Eye”, Flew Ta Lupe’s”.

Rate: 7½.

