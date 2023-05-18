AriyAgnA – AriyAgna (EP – AriyAgnA)
Genre/Influences: Ritual, Experimental.
Format: Digital.
Background/Info: We welcome the debut-EP of the Polish AriyAgnA-project featuring five songs.
Content: The main source of inspiration emerging at this work is a Ritual side characterized by uplifting rhythmic sections and a sort of sacred chants. The work has been achieved with a solid sonic canvas which is now and then becoming pretty chaotic. Notice by the way the work is featuring noticeable samplings by so called ‘involuntary sample donors’ like Rammstein, Sepultura, Slayer, Matmos and many more.
+ + + : I especially enjoyed the Ritual side of the work emerging at “Shining Mightiness” and “To Katharsis”. The elevating effect emerging at both cuts has something magic. That’s only reinforced by the chants and singing.
– – – : The composition is too often moving into pure sonic mayhem and chaos.
Conclusion: I’m not entirely convinced by this work although AriyAgnA clearly features good ideas.
Best songs: “To Katharsis”, “Shining Mightiness”.
Rate: 6½.
Artist: https://ariyagna.bandcamp.com
