AriyAgnA – AriyAgna (EP – AriyAgnA)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 18, 2023 0
🇺🇦 Side-Line stands with Ukraine - Show your Support

Genre/Influences: Ritual, Experimental.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: We welcome the debut-EP of the Polish AriyAgnA-project featuring five songs.

Content: The main source of inspiration emerging at this work is a Ritual side characterized by uplifting rhythmic sections and a sort of sacred chants. The work has been achieved with a solid sonic canvas which is now and then becoming pretty chaotic. Notice by the way the work is featuring noticeable samplings by so called ‘involuntary sample donors’ like Rammstein, Sepultura, Slayer, Matmos and many more.

+ + + : I especially enjoyed the Ritual side of the work emerging at “Shining Mightiness” and “To Katharsis”. The elevating effect emerging at both cuts has something magic. That’s only reinforced by the chants and singing.

– – – : The composition is too often moving into pure sonic mayhem and chaos.

Conclusion: I’m not entirely convinced by this work although AriyAgnA clearly features good ideas.

Best songs: “To Katharsis”, “Shining Mightiness”.

Rate: 6½.

Artist: https://ariyagna.bandcamp.com

Since you’re here …

… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.

Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.

If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.

The donations are safely powered by Paypal.

Select a Donation Option (USD)

Enter Donation Amount (USD)

Tags:

More Stories

Norma Loy – Ouroboros (Album – Manic Depression Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 17, 2023 0

Karma Voyage – Lights In Forgotten Places (Album – Shyrec / Icy Cold Records)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 17, 2023 0

Vogon Poetry – The Guide (Album – Vogon Poetry)

Inferno Sound Diaries May 16, 2023 0

You may have missed

Attrition releases live album 'Live in the Cage. 07.02.23'

Attrition releases live album ‘Live in the Cage. 07.02.23’

bernard May 17, 2023 0
New Body-Banden single expected in a few weeks; 'Beers, Boots and Bones'

New Body-Banden single expected in a few weeks; ‘Beers, Boots and Bones’

bernard May 17, 2023 0
Poison the Vicar readies new single for a June release: 'Graveyard Dance'

Poison the Vicar readies new single for a June release: ‘Graveyard Dance’

bernard May 17, 2023 0
Trieste-based gothic industrial rock act Mal di Luna unveils video for their debut single 'Moonlight'

Trieste-based gothic industrial rock act Mal di Luna unveils video for their debut single ‘Moonlight’

bernard May 17, 2023 0
S.A.W. project by ex-Tangerine Dream member Johannes Schmoelling and Kurt Ader has a new album out in June: 'Hydragate'

S.A.W. project by ex-Tangerine Dream member Johannes Schmoelling and Kurt Ader has a new album out in June: ‘Hydragate’

bernard May 16, 2023 0
Verified by MonsterInsights