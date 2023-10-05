Apnoie – Ivory Tower (Album – darkTunes Music Group)

Genre/Influences: Dark-Electro-Pop.

Format: Digital.

Background/Info: After having released a few singles we welcome the debut full length album of Aleksandra Snork – who is also the keyboardist for Dance My Darling.

Content: Apnoie deals with the darker side of electro-Pop. Aleksandra’s sweet and fragile timbre of voice stands in contrast with the darker sound but also creates a symbiotic effect. Most of the songs have been patiently built up but the ‘harder’ cuts are emerging during the last part. One of these songs (cf. “Recollections”) has been also featured as a “Radio Edit” plus remixed by Dance My Darlings.

+ + + : This debut-album took me by surprise. I’m touched by Aleksandra Snork’s fragile but sexy timbre of voice. The music seems to have been especially written to her voice creating a delicious match. The tracklist -featuring most of her previous singles, has been built up till reaching a climax. “Splash Your Bile” and “Recollections” both are ‘new’ songs revealing the true potential of this artist; harder, danceable and catchy cuts for dancefloors.

– – – : The debut songs are easy listening pieces but without climax. The songs are quite similar till the work is progressively evolving into a great final part.

Conclusion: Apnoie definitely appears to be a project we can better keep an eye on. The Russian artist knows how to compose alluring Dark-Electro-Pop.

Best songs: “Splash Your Bile”, “Recollections”, “Recollections – Radio Edit”, “Ivory Tower”, “Magic Stuff”.

Rate: 8.

Artist: www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100076873782973

Label: www.darktunes.com / www.facebook.com/darkTunesMusic