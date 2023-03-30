Anne Clark back on tour after battling with cancer

(Photo via anneclarkofficial.com) In 2020, English poet, songwriter, and electronic musician Anne Clark was diagnosed with cancer, which led to extensive treatment throughout the year. Consequently, her Fall 2020 Visions European Tour in Germany, Holland, and Belgium was canceled.

Over the following months she spent many days and weeks in hospital. Anne Clark wrote this about that period: “Some of that time, although I remember little of it specifically, I was being cared for in the hospital Intensive Care Unit. Being cared for is an understatement. They saved my life and subsequently kept me alive until my condition improved enough for me to be moved to a general ward.”

Now, she is back with the Borderland tour, featuring Nikolaus Jira on piano, replacing Ulla Van Daelen on harp. These concerts will be her first live performances since 2019, with a lineup consisting of Anne Clark on vocals, Nikolaus Jira on piano, and Justin Ciuche on violin. That tour will be followed by the “Together Again” Tour.

Dates for the Borderland tour include:

31.05.2023: Marburg, Germany (KFZ)

02.06.2023: Bremen, Germany (Sendesaal) – SOLD OUT

03.06.2023: Osnabrück, Germany (Lagerhalle)

04.06.2023: Köln, Germany (Kulturkirche) – SOLD OUT

06.06.2023: Göttingen, Germany (MUSA)

07.06.2023: Magdeburg, Germany (FestungsMark)

09.06.2023: Glauchau, Germany (Stadttheater)

10.06.2023: Dresden, Germany (Schauburg) – SOLD OUT

For more information, visit www.anneclarkofficial.com.

