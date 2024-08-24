Andy Bell (Erasure) featured on U2 cover 'Pride (In The Name Of Love)' by Dave Audé

Andy Bell, the frontman of Erasure, is featured on the remix of the U2 classic “Pride (In The Name Of Love)” by Dave Audé. Andy Bell is featured along other guest vocalists such as Crystal Waters, Sarah Potenza, Wyn Starks, Plumb, and Zee Machine.

In the UK, the single is currently sitting at number seven on the Music Week Commercial Pop Chart, and down under in Australia, the track is maintaining the number one position on the Hot 30 Chart for five consecutive weeks. The DJ Tracy Young remix of the track is also doing well in Scandinavia, holding the sixth spot on the iTunes Dance Chart in Denmark and ranking 41st on Denmark’s overall iTunes chart.

The remix was released under Audacious Records on August 23 and is available across all major platforms, including Apple Music and Beatport, with various remixes by DJs made available.

Bernard - Side-Line Staff Chief editor

