Dark alternative / post-punk project …And We All Die, based between Texas and D.C., returns to celebrate Halloween with their new 4-track single / EP, “Static Age”. Musically the release blends hardcore, post-punk, noise-rock and industrial influences. “Static Age” by …And We All Die is available from 31 October 2024 via download from Bandcamp, and streaming from Spotify and all the usual digital music platforms.

You can however already catch an exclusive streaming of the …And We All Die feat. Gost track “TV Casualty (Industrial Mix)” right here on Side-Line!

The single is centred around covers of the Misfits’ “Static Age” and “TV Casualty”, augmented with two industrial-infused reworkings of the tracks featuring Metal Blade synthwave artist Gost. The Misfits are an American punk rock band often recognized as the pioneers of the horror punk subgenre, blending punk and other musical influences with horror film themes and imagery.

Founder Raymond Burton Estes, says: “We chose these Misfits covers because they’re great songs from the band’s early era that lend themselves to interpretation. We leaned into their heavier elements but chose a more post-punk or noise-rock approach, rather than a straightforward punk or metal one. Our releases usually come out in the Spring, but Halloween is a more appropriate time to share these songs and celebrate the Misfits.”

This release features Raymond Burton Estes on vocals and bass; joined by longtime friends and fellow East Texans, Walter Lee (Rockett Queen) on drums, and guitarist Guillermo Murillo (The Half Guided Hearts). Adding extra spice to the title track, the core trio is augmented by Shelby Cinca (catbeats) on additional guitar.

Both Estes and Lee play in Texas hardcore band Eleventh Hour together, while Estes has also been a touring bassist for Pop Unknown and Total Chaos. Cinca, now based in Sweden, previously played with D.C. post-hardcore outfit Frodus. Estes says: “…it was great having members of ‘90s hardcore bands collaborate on a Misfits song. Perhaps it’s a taste of what to expect with some …And We All Die in the future.”

James Lollar (a.k.a. Gost) has in turn been enlisted for synths on industrial versions of each song; with further synths and programming provided by William Faith (The Bellwether Syndicate).

About …And We All Die

…And We All Die first took shape around the year 2000 as an effort to collaborate with a diverse group of friends and artists; and with the idea of fusing heavy music in the vein of UK82 punk rock, US hardcore, and industrial bands (Exploited, Integrity, Ministry) with darker, melodic post-punk music (The Cure, New Order, The Sisters of Mercy).

From their self-titled debut in 2016, to the “Modern Day Privateers (Remixes)” collection in 2018, …And We All Die in 2024 continues to develop a rather distinct combination of hardcore, post-punk, dark alternative, noise-rock, and industrial music.

Asked what …And We All Die has been up to since 2018, Estes says: “We have been busy recording songs and have several releases in the works, including a dark industrial rock album; an EP of Cure covers; a rock record; and at least one new punk rock song. Our next release will be this dark album with a broad range of influences – post-punk, industrial, and noise rock. John Gable of post-punk revival band Knifight did the bulk of the

production, and it’s headed to William Faith for post-production and mixing. We hope to get this record finished and released in 2025.”

“Static Age” is the first new release from …And We All Die since 2018’s “Modern Day Privateers (Remixes)”, which featured such acts and musicians as Daniel Ash (Bauhaus, Love and Rockets, Tones On Tail), Assemblage 23, Gost, Ego Likeness, The Gothsicles, and others.

