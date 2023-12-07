and Also the Trees Release 'mother-of-pearl Moon' in 2024

And Also The Trees returns with all new album ‘Mother-of-pearl Moon’ in 2024 and today launch a video for “This Path Through The Meadow”. The tracks on “Mother-of-pearl Moon” were born from a series of electric guitar improvisations created in the pre- and post-dawn hours during a month of solitude in 2020.

“Mother-of-pearl Moon” will be promoted with tours throughout the year. Here’s the video for the track “This Path Through The Meadow”.

About And Also The Trees

The band was founded by singer Simon Jones and his guitarist brother Justin during the original post-punk era in rural Worcestershire. The band immediately caught the attention of Robert Smith of The Cure, who invited them to tour with his group on several occasions. Smith was also involved with their early recordings alongside his bandmate Lol Tolhurst, who produced their first records. They have released fifteen studio albums and toured frequently throughout mainland Europe, as well as North America and Japan.

The band nowadays consists of Simon Huw Jones, Justin Jones, Paul Hill, Grant Gordon and Colin Ozanne.