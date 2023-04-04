American one-man industrial metal/noise act 8 Hour Animal (8HA) unleashes video for the song ‘Under the Sod’

The American one-man industrial metal/noise act 8 Hour Animal (8HA) just unleashed a music video (directed by Ben Rinehardt) for the song “Under the Sod” via Sentient Ruin which premieres now on Side-Line.

“Under the Sod” is taken from the sophomore LP “Kill Your Boss” by the New York state-based solo artist and has been released on MC/digital on March 17 via Sentient Ruin.

You can expect an onslaught of heavy rhythmics and cold sequences assaults based on concepts like societal alienation, industrial exploitation, rogue capitalism, and depersonalization through modern day slavery. As references 8HA uses the work of Ministry, Skinny Puppy, Godflesh, Controlled Bleeding, :Wumpscut:, Wolf Eyes, Skullflower, Incapacitants, and Coil.

Here’s the video for “Under the Sod”.

You can check out the full album right below.

<a href="https://sentientruin.bandcamp.com/album/kill-your-boss">Kill Your Boss by 8 HOUR ANIMAL</a>