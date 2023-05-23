Ambient drone project Stratosphere launches new album ‘Cyclus’ as a name-your-price release on Bandcamp
Belgian ambient drone artist Stratosphere, known off-stage as Ronald Mariën, has unveiled his latest album, “Cyclus”, on the Portland (Oregon) based label Projekt Records. This marks his first full solo release since the release of “Rise” in 2016. The new album is available on a name-your-price basis at Bandcamp.
“Cyclus” is a concept piece, with recurring themes, infinite delays, and everlasting soundscapes that reflect the unsettling times and various crises of recent years. It is structured around five main themes, interspersed with short intermezzos that serve as bridges between the tracks. Stratosphere’s elaborate soundscapes, occasionally supported by minimal arpeggios. For your info, an arpeggio in music is a type of broken chord where the notes are played or sung in sequence, one after the other, rather than ringing out simultaneously.
“Cyclus” contains both Stratosphere’s shortest and longest track to date.: “Intermezzo 4” (01:16) and “Cyclus 5” (20:31).
Here’s a video for the track “Intermezzo 1”.
Since you’re here …
… we have a small favour to ask. More people are reading Side-Line Magazine than ever but advertising revenues across the media are falling fast. Unlike many news organisations, we haven’t put up a paywall – we want to keep our journalism as open as we can - and we refuse to add annoying advertising. So you can see why we need to ask for your help.
Side-Line’s independent journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce. But we do it because we want to push the artists we like and who are equally fighting to survive.
If everyone who reads our reporting, who likes it, helps fund it, our future would be much more secure. For as little as 5 US$, you can support Side-Line Magazine – and it only takes a minute. Thank you.
The donations are safely powered by Paypal.