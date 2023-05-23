Ambient drone project Stratosphere launches new album ‘Cyclus’ as a name-your-price release on Bandcamp

Belgian ambient drone artist Stratosphere, known off-stage as Ronald Mariën, has unveiled his latest album, “Cyclus”, on the Portland (Oregon) based label Projekt Records. This marks his first full solo release since the release of “Rise” in 2016. The new album is available on a name-your-price basis at Bandcamp.

“Cyclus” is a concept piece, with recurring themes, infinite delays, and everlasting soundscapes that reflect the unsettling times and various crises of recent years. It is structured around five main themes, interspersed with short intermezzos that serve as bridges between the tracks. Stratosphere’s elaborate soundscapes, occasionally supported by minimal arpeggios. For your info, an arpeggio in music is a type of broken chord where the notes are played or sung in sequence, one after the other, rather than ringing out simultaneously.

“Cyclus” contains both Stratosphere’s shortest and longest track to date.: “Intermezzo 4” (01:16) and “Cyclus 5” (20:31).

<a href="https://projektrecords.bandcamp.com/album/cyclus-name-your-price">Cyclus (name-your-price) by Stratosphere</a>

Here’s a video for the track “Intermezzo 1”.