This is the release we’ve been anticipating for years! London-based Kokeshi label head Alley Cat drops her dark dubstep/ambient debut album, “The Widow Project”, tomorrow, November 7th. Distributed by Virgin/UMG via Outpost, the album spans 16 excellent tracks that showcase Alley Cat’s distinct sonic vision. The Kokeshi label first captured our attention back in 2009 with the standout single “Afterlife / Time” by Lung.

“The Widow Project” fuses elements of dark wave, drum & bass, dark ambient, dubstep, and jungle, crafting a sound that is both intense and atmospheric. The album will be available as a digital download, with an exclusive limited-edition cassette version on Bandcamp. This transparent/dark red cassette comes with a full-color, one-sided J-card in a transparent case — a true collector’s item.

Marking her first full album release, Alley Cat (aka Alicia Catherine Bauer) follows three previous singles: “Density (Alley Cat Remix)” (Sep 2024), “Big Bad Dark City “EP (Sep 2023), and “Purple Clouds / The Missing Channel” (Apr 2010). Alley Cat wrote and produced each track herself, with co-writing contributions on “Mary in the Mirror”, “Dorothy”, and “Walk Around” from Johnette Lin Napolitano, and on “Phantom” from Irrelevant (J.Pratt).

Alley Cat, who entered the dubstep scene in 1997, has DJed worldwide, hosted her own label nights at Fabric, produced the Kokeshi podcast, and helmed the Kokeshi label since 2009. Warmly recommended!

Right now, you can listen to the single “Walk Around” featuring Napolitano.

<a href="https://alleycatuk.bandcamp.com/album/the-widow-project">The Widow Project by Alley Cat</a>

