Alison Goldfrapp releases uses AI on video new single ‘NeverStop’ from debut solo album ‘The Love Invention’

While AI is getting condemned by many musicans for being non-human and a threat to their songwriting, the first artists that openly flirt with the new technology are popping up. The latest being British synth-pop artist Alison Goldfrapp who has been using AI in the video for her newest single “NeverStop”, the latest one from her debut solo album “The Love Invention” set for release on May 13th via Skint.

The “NeverStop” video was directed in collaboration with Mat Maitland (Big Active). It is the second in a series of visual accompaniments, following the cosmic visuals for “So Hard So Hot”. Both of the video productions employ various AI techniques to create extreme oscillations in a range that turns towards radical fantasy.

“The Love Invention” was recorded, produced, and co-written by Alison Goldfrapp and features collaborations with producers Richard X (Pet Shop Boys, M.I.A.), James Greenwood (Daniel Avery, Kelly Lee Owens), and Toby Scott (The Gossip, Annie).

In January 2023, Goldfrapp announced that she would debut as a solo artist under her own name. On January 19th, she released a collaborative track with Claptone titled “Digging Deeper”. Subsequently, in February 2023, Goldfrapp teamed up with Paul Woolford to release the song “Fever”. On March 16, 2023, Goldfrapp revealed her first solo album, “The Love Invention”, scheduled for release on May 12, 2023. Describing the album as “my tribute to the dance floor,” she simultaneously launched the lead single, “So Hard So Hot”.